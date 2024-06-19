Rockets Reporter Suggests Franchise to Make Gut-Wrenching Mistake in Draft
The Houston Rockets are ready and willing to get rid of the third pick in this year's draft. GM Rafael Stone has made it clear.
But it takes two to tango. And it'll be difficult to find a dance partner based on this year's draft.
Granted, talks about this year's draft class being worthless are egregious and vastly overblown but there's not a franchise cornerstone this time around.
It always comes down to scouting.
The Rockets are looking for a more established player, however.
Which will be a tall task this year.
Stone’s admittance that the pick is available has led to many mock trades, as the assumption is that the front office will part with the pick. If they keep it, however, there's a wide variety of outcomes that could transpire.
Credentialed media member, Lachard Binkley, made a rather surprising recommendation with the third pick (assuming the Rockets retain it).
"When picking number three overall, you are looking for a player to fit a specific need and a player who could one day be more than just a really good role player, and that is where Buzelis comes into the picture.
The Rockets, of course, have Alperen Sengun, one of the best offensive centers in the league, and with Steven Adams in the mix for next season, the center position is one of Houston’s strongest areas. Still, they lack a versatile forward who can not only score inside but can take his man off the dribble regularly.
Buzelis is one of the most versatile players in the draft.
The 6’10 big can score from midrange in the paint and has good enough handles to take his defender off the bounce consistently. He is a good transition scorer and has a high basketball IQ. Constantly moving and scoring off the ball is a valuable skill for any team. Even on the defensive end, Buzelis showed that he could stay in front of a ball handler and not be a traffic cone on that side."
The Rockets have sought a rim-running big man since they traded Clint Capela. However, it would be a major mistake to draft Buzelis at number three. Binkley will have to be wrong on this.
