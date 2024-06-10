Rockets Select French Two-Way Wing at No. 44 in New Mock Draft
Although the 2024 NBA Draft class may not have a generational talent, it's a great draft to get a high-level role player, as they are scattered all throughout the class. In other words, a team could walk away with a good player in the second round this year.
Kevin McClullar Jr., Adem Bona, PJ Hall, Justin Edwards, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Houston's own Jamal Shead could all be available in the later round of this month's draft, which illustrates the type of depth in the class. Again, the starpower at the top isn't what we've grown accustomed to, but there could be several quality role players selected from the 2024 draft class.
The Houston Rockets hold the third pick and the 44th pick in the draft and could actually use both picks, if they're unable to trade for a more established player. If this happens, it would be the Rockets' first time making a selection in the second round since 2018, when they drafted De'Anthony Melton.
Speaking of second-round selections, the Rockets have drafted some really good players in that round, including Dillon Brooks, Isaiah Hartenstein, Montrezl Harrell, Chase Budinger, Chandler Parsons, and even Cuttino Mobley.
In the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Rockets select French wing Melvin Ajinça, who Wasserman compares to Evan Fournier, the 11-year vet, who has career averages of 13.6 points, 44.1 percent from the field, and 37.4 percent from three.
Wasserman's synopsis is below.
"Melvin Ajinça met with teams in Treviso after missing the NBA combine for the LNB Pro A playoffs. His shotmaking has been a draw since FIBA over the summer. Teams will be trying to decide if he's a sharp-enough shooter to compensate for his lack of creation and quickness."
Ajinça's 2023 u19 FIBA campaign was a successful one, as he dazzled to 19.3 points on 53 percent from the field, 49 percent from long-range, and 83 percent from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-7 wing has true long-range shooting ability, which would bode well for the Rockets, who finished 23rd in 3-point shooting in 2023-24.
On defense, he has good instincts, and his size helps him tremendously. The Rockets could certainly do much worse than Ajinça at number 44.
