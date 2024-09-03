Three International Prospects the Houston Rockets Could Target in the 2025 Draft
The Houston Rockets have drafted well in recent years, adding talented young players like Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard.
Next summer, Rafael Stone and company will have the chance to add two more talented prospects as the Rockets are slated to have two first round selections.
Sengun, one of the team's most recent international selections, has proved to be an excellent pick for the Rockets. The Turkish big man led Ime Udoka's team in scoring last year and has the potential to be Houston's top offensive player again in 2024.
In the 2025 NBA Draft, there are a handful of skilled international prospect who could also be solid pieces for the Rockets.
Listed at 7-foot-3 and nearly 230 pounds at just 17-years-old, Australian center Rocco Zikarsky has the potential to be a lottery pick in the upcoming cycle.
Competing in the NBL, Zikarsky averaged 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in seven minutes per game last year. This season, however, the highly touted prospect seems to be off to a hot start.
On Aug. 28, Zikarsky tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes on the court while helping lead the Brisbane Bullets to a victory over the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
WIth great size and shot blocking ability, Zikarsky could be a solid addition to Houston's bench if he is able show more consistency throughout the year.
Hansen Yang is another international prospect that could pique Stone's interest. The Chinese center was reportedly considering entering the 2024 NBA Draft, but elected to withdraw his name in an attempt to improve his positioning.
Listed at 7-1 with a unique skill set for a big man that includes ball handling, passing and a good post game, Yang has been compared to Sengun and could develop into a solid backup big man under the Houston standout's tutelage.
Michael Ruzic, a 17-year-old Croatian prospect who is listed at 6-10, could be another realistic target for Houston after the lottery. A smart player who has a solid all-around game that makes him the primary candidate to develop into a solid role player.
With a number of more established players on the Rockets' roster who will need the ball in their hands, adding a player like Ruzic could be valuable for Udoka and company.
