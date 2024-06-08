Vegas oddsmakers predict Rockets to select SEC guard with lottery pick
The Houston Rockets' number three overall pick is available for anyone who wants it.
(If anyone wants it).
The Rockets want a star-level player and would certainly like to hold on to their young talent, which they have an abundance of. Sure, they'd like to make the playoffs, but they also won't accomplish that goal if it requires them to weaken their roster, in their pursuit of a go-to player.
The third pick in this year's draft could hold the key to that, in theory. However, a team would have to really like this year's draft class to make a deal for the pick.
And this year's draft class isn't as loaded as previous classes. In fact, either of the Rockets' first round picks from last season would possibly go first overall this year.
In other words, the Rockets might have to keep their pick.
The Rockets could absolutely shake up the draft when they're on the board, as draft prognosticators have struggled to figure out which direction the franchise will want to take. For the longest time, they Rockets were consistently being picked in mock drafts to select Connecticut big man Donovan Clingan.
However, Vegas oddsmakers aren't banking on Clingan to Houston, as the latest odds by BetOnline have the Rockets selecting Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard at +210. Clingan comes in second at +375, followed by his college teammate Stephon Castle at +550, and lastly Serbian point guard Nikola Topic at +600.
Sheppard would partially address the Rockets' shooting deficiencies, as he made over 52 percent of his 3-pointers. The Kentucky guard has drawn professional comparisons to Kirk Hinrich, who played 13 years in the league, in addition to New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo.
