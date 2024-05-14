Why Rockets Shouldn't Trade No. 3 Pick
The Houston Rockets are forming their pros and cons list when it comes to their decision on what to do with the No. 3 overall pick.
General manager Rafael Stone has publicly mentioned the benefits of trading and keeping the pick, but the Rockets should simply use it to grab another top rookie.
The Rockets are littered with top-tier talent, selecting nine first-round picks in the past three drafts. Although only six of those players are still on the roster because others weren't able to develop, the Rockets should still look at taking another rookie.
Any rookie who comes to the Rockets this summer will struggle to find playing time. The rotation is packed, and the Rockets don't anticipate much movement this summer in hopes that their young core will take another step together.
Even though this is a weaker draft class compared to previous years, the Rockets will still be getting someone who is considered one of the best players coming out of the draft if they keep the No. 3 overall selection.
There may not be a seamless fit for the Rockets, but a player like Kentucky's Reed Sheppard would help Houston's 3-point woes, a big man like UConn's Donovan Clingan or France's Alex Sarr would boost the team's frontcourt defense next to Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.
The Rockets can pick anyone from the draft class that they want except for two players, and very few teams ever get that privilege, especially a team coming off a 41-41 campaign.
The Rockets should certainly listen to trade calls, but if they aren't blown away with an offer, they should take a top prospect and move forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.