Rockets forward Danuel House isn't shy about his local roots. The Houston native beamed with pride when discussing his entrance into the starting lineup before opening night on Oct. 24, noting the excitement of his mom and fellow family members.

House is slated to be in Houston through 2021-22 thanks to a three-year, $11.5 million contract, and the deal comes with an added bonus: staying home on Thanksgiving.

"This is actually my first Thanksgiving being home in all my years being a pro," House told the media at the Toyota Center on Tuesday. "So this is going to be a special one for me."

The 6'6" swingman spent his first two seasons in Washington and Phoenix, and he joined the Rockets four days after Thanksgiving in 2018. House played college ball at Houston for two seasons before a transfer to Texas A & M, but both seasons with the Aggies were spent with Thanksgiving on the road.

"I remember one year we went to New York," House said. "We never was here. Even when I was in college I wasn't home."

House's play to start 2019-20 suggests he could be spending plenty of future Thanksgivings with his hometown team. He's shooting 43.8% from three this season, and his defensive versatility is crucial to Houston's scheme. With Eric Gordon out of the lineup, House has even been counted on as a playmaker when James Harden is double teamed.

House will continue to grow as the season continues, and he's working to expand his game outside of his duties as a traditional 3-and-D wing. But as Thursday approaches, House has more immediate concerns off the court.

"I got to get there while the chicken is still hot," House said.