Eric Gordon Eyes Return to Form in Rockets' Playoff Push

Eric Gordon is in the midst of his worst season with the Rockets, and his struggles continued through the first three quarters of Houston's win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The 12-year veteran returned to the floor against Minnesota after a two-game absence due to knee soreness, and the residue of his injury was evident early on. Gordon missed his first six shots on Tuesday. He airballed an open three from the left wing. Houston has two MVPs, both of whom played near the peak of their powers against Minnesota. Will the Rockets' third scorer emerge in the postseason?

Gordon provided a dose of optimism in the second half on Tuesday. He aggressively drove to the tin for a pair of layups in the third quarter, then banged home two deep threes in the final four minutes of regulation. We'll need to see a far greater sample size to declare Gordon back to his old self, yet Tuesday's performance was an encouraging sign. Gordon noted that his progress will be gradual in the coming weeks, but he hopes to return to peak form by the playoffs.

"I'm getting better and that's all I look forward to," Gordon told the media postgame. "We made some strides tonight that were encouraging. ...It's good to get out there and focus on what I need to do to help us win."

Gordon's teammates certainly have confidence in a potential resurgence in the coming weeks. James Harden discussed Gordon's importance to Houston's offense, noting a concerted effort to get the Houston's sixth man engaged offensively. When Gordon is a true threat, the Rockets offense is among the league's best.

"We know how valuable [Gordon] is to our team," Harden said postgame. "We know how capable he is of getting it going and changing the dynamic of the game. That's what we need from him."

The Indiana product has made a reputation as a long-range gunner in recent seasons, and his ability to convert shots from multiple feet beyond the three-point line has become invaluable in Mike D'Antoni's offense. Gordon doesn't just stretch the floor to the the three-point line. He extends far past it, giving Harden and Russell Westbrook ample room to operate. Doubt Gordon's range at your peril. A hesitant closeout can result in an easy triple.

Gordon's three-point prowess is well documented. His ability to attack the rim is not. Gordon is an effective downhill driver–he averaged a healthy 1.01 points per possession on drives last season–and his ability to make plays off the catch separates him from the rest of Houston's non-MVP pieces. Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker aren't exactly explosive off the catch. Danuel House can rise above the rim with ease, but he's often wildly out of control. Gordon finds a happy middle ground.

Gordon is decisive off the catch, which is frankly half the battle as opponents manically rotate after shading their defense to Harden or Westbrook. Gordon is often already in motion when he catches the ball, ready to use his momentum to beat an incoming defender. And Gordon's shiftiness doesn't end when he passes the first man. He's calculated in the paint, able to contort his body around defenders for layups. Gordon is rarely in a hurry. He plays with a cerebral aggression. When he's attacking at full speed, defenses are left in a compromised position.

The 31-year-old guard has struggled mightily throughout 2019-20. Gordon has missed 30 games this season due to a smattering a leg injuries, and he's been largely ineffective when he's on the floor. Still, there's legitimate hope that Gordon can become a quality contributor over the next month in the run up to the postseason. Gordon was the Rockets' best player in spurts in the 2019 playoffs, and he has the scoring prowess to catch fire and takeover a game.

The Rockets don't need Gordon to be dominant. They do need him to be a quality contributor to challenge for the Finals. Tuesday's performance was a step in the right direction.