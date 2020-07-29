Eric Gordon Could Miss Up to Two Weeks With Ankle Injury

X-Rays on Eric Gordon's ankle came back negative following Tuesday's scrimmage vs. Boston, but the Rockets could still be without a key offensive weapon for multiple weeks as they begin their quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Gordon is "feared to be lost for one to two weeks," because of his left ankle injury, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Tuesday night the Rockets will know more about the extent of Gordon's injury on Wednesday.

The Indiana product was helped off the floor in the second quarter on Tuesday night after landing on the foot of Celtics center Vincent Poirier. Gordon was helped out of the arena by teammates Tyson Chandler and Michael Frazier, though he did briefly put weight on his leg. Gordon was officially ruled out at halftime with a left ankle injury.

Gordon projected to be an integral part of Houston's playoff rotation, though the Rockets have a healthy crop of options behind the 12-year veteran. Ben McLemore started the second half in place of Gordon on Tuesday, and Danuel House could very well return to his traditional starting role in the playoffs. The fourth-year forward started in 47 of his 58 appearances this season.

"Of course Eric is a huge part of what we're doing and what we're trying to do," Rockets guard James Harden said postgame. "Hopefully he can get his ankle healed as soon as possible, but just like we've dealt with adversity all year."

The Rockets concluded their scrimmage slate on Tuesday with a win over Boston, looking near midseason form as the seeding games approach. Houston will resume its regular season on Friday, with the matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks slated for 8 p.m. CT.