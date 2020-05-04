Imagining a Houston Rockets Version of 'The Last Dance'

We're quickly approaching two months without live games due to the NBA's coronavirus suspension, but there has been one saving grace over the last three weeks.

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' has captivated viewers across the globe through its first six episodes, taking an in-depth look at Michael Jordan's historic run with the Bulls. And with no end to the league's suspension in sight, don't expect the appetite for Jordan footage to quell anytime soon.

The Rockets haven't shied away from the deluge of Jordan content. Houston posted a video touting its accomplishments against the 1990s Bulls on April 20, and former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell has discussed his fierce matchups vs. Jordan. But what would a 'The Last Dance' style documentary look like featuring the Rockets? Let's dive into the top seasons we'd want chronicled behind the scenes.

2017-18 – Eliminated in Western Conference finals

Perhaps there's a touch of recency bias here, but footage detailing the 2017-18 Rockets would be nothing short of thrilling. And not just because of the season's ending.

2017-18 marked Chris Paul's first season in Houston–same for P.J. Tucker–and Houston's culture change under The Point God would be a sight to behold. The Rockets jumped from No. 18 in defensive rating in 2016-17 to No. 6 the next season, a product of Paul's commanding presence. The results speak for themselves. Houston won 65 games, James Harden seized his first MVP and the Rockets rolled into the playoffs as serious threats to reach the Finals.

A look behind the curtain in the regular season would likely reveal a joyful group, one that was rejuvenated by Paul's arrival. And the postseason would bring plenty intensity, especially in the Western Conference finals.

Houston seized Game 4 in Golden State in a nail-biter victory, then took a 3–2 lead in Game 5 despite a 5-21 shooting effort from Harden. But the end of Game 5 marked the end of Houston's season in retrospect. Paul hurt his hamstring and missed the rest of the series, and the Rockets couldn't recover. Golden State won Game 6 by 29 points, and Game 7 in Houston included 27 straight missed threes from Harden and Co. A 65-win season was followed by a crushing exit, one that marked perhaps Harden's best chance at the Finals. There was no happy ending, but detailing the immediate aftermath of the Warriors series may be the most engaging television of 2020.

1994-95 – Won NBA Finals

Let's turn our attention to a more enjoyable chapter in Rockets' history. Both the 1994 and 1995 championships would be delightful to relive, and the greatest drama would likely stem from Houston's seven-game battle with the Knicks in the 1994 Finals. But watching a team defend the throne is more intriguing than the original rise. And 1994-95 was still filled with plenty of drama.

Houston's title defense wasn't exactly smooth. The Rockets finished the regular season losing 16 of their last 28 games, and they entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. But as Rudy Tomjanovich famously said, "don't ever underestimate the heart of a champion."

Houston won a decisive Game 5 of the first round in Utah, then defeated Phoenix in Game 7 of the second round on the Mario Elie shot. Hakeem Olajuwon then torched David Robinson and the Spurs in the conference finals, and the Magic stood little chance in a four-game Finals sweep. It wasn't an easy road by any means, but Houston closed 1995 with its second straight title. A documentary of the 1994-95 season would strike a far different tone than one detailing Houston's 2017-18 team.

2007-08 – Eliminated in First Round

2007-08 didn't bring the same playoff drama as the two aforementioned years, but this Houston squad holds a special place in Rockets' history. Rick Adelman struggled mightily out of the gate in his first season in Houston, sitting at 13–15 entering Christmas Day. But as the trade deadline approached, Houston caught fire.

The Rockets' ripped off a franchise-record 22-game win streak beginning on Jan. 29, toppling LeBron's Cavaliers, Dirk's Mavericks and Kobe's Lakers in the process. And the stack of victories came on the back of some unlikely heroes.

Luis Scola emerged as an impact forward as a rookie, and Rafer Alston guided Houston's backcourt with a thrilling flair. The 2007-08 squad wasn't the most talented Rockets team, nor was it the most successful considering Houston's first round exit. But success isn't always defined by championships. 2007-08 marks perhaps the most enjoyable Rockets season this century, one that will live on in Houston lore for decades to come.