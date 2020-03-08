InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Jeff Green Making Early Impact as Rockets Backup Center

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets enter the final month of the regular season without a 7-footer on their roster, but that doesn't mean Houston is currently devoid of centers. 

Mike D'Antoni has trotted out 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker at center in his starting lineup since swapping Clint Capela for Robert Covington, and general manager Daryl Morey also landed D'Antoni a viable backup center via the buyout market: Jeff Green. 

The Georgetown product is by no means a traditional five. He's been classified as a wing throughout his career, and his rim protection is frankly middling. But don't discount Green's value to the Rockets. He's emerged as an effective backup center behind Tucker in eight games with Houston, especially on the offensive end. While Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler brought severe limitations to the backup center spot, Green is a relative dynamo. When Houston needs instant offense in the frontcourt, Green is an enticing option.

Green provides significant versatility to the backup center spot. He's displayed quality stretch as a three-point option, banging home 44.4% of threes with the Rockets on 3.5 attempts per game. Yet more important than Green's three-point prowess is his ability to make plays in space. 

Hartenstein, Chandler and Capela are all solid rim runners, feasting on lobs and dump-off passes around the rim. Force them to make a play with the ball in their hands, however, and a possession can quickly go awry. Green doesn't suffer from the same limitations. 

Green punished Charlotte's traps of James Harden on Saturday, making plays downhill upon catching the ball at the foul line. Green is quick on his feet with a solid handle. He's not bothered by arms swatting at the ball in traffic. Leave Green an open lane to the tin, and he'll be able to attack the basket or find an open shooter in the corner. The Rockets' previous collection of centers couldn't say the same.

"[Green] was able to get in the middle of the defense and finish," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said after the Rockets' loss on Saturday. "We need guys that can finish, and he can do that. It’s definitely something to look at."

Green is by no means a perfect player. He's not exactly an imposing defender, and his shot selection can be frustrating. Bouts of inconsistency have plagued Green throughout his nine-team, 12-year career. But let's not allow his reputation to color the analysis of his Rockets' tenure. 

Green is a versatile offensive force, one that has found a quick rhythm with Harden in the pick-and-roll. As D'Antoni sifts through frontcourt options, expect Green to earn plenty of playing time down the stretch.

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Drop Third Straight in Sluggish Loss to Hornets

James Harden continued to struggle with his shot on Saturday, going 8-22 from the field and 2-11 from three.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Out vs. Hornets Due to Knee Soreness

Eric Gordon has struggled of late, shooting just 24.6% from three after scoring 50 points in Utah on Jan. 26

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Out vs. Hornets Due to Rest Policy

Westbrook is expected to take the floor on Sunday against Orlando after the Rockets face the Hornets on Saturday.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Rockets Limp to Blowout Loss vs. Clippers

The Rockets made just seven of 42 threes on Thursday night, marking their worst percentage from beyond the arc in 2019-20.=

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Meet Small-Ball Match Against Clippers

Houston has won seven of its last ten games since swapping Clint Capela for Timberwolves forward Robert Covington.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Host Workout With Luc Mbah a Moute

Mbah a Moute averaged 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game with the Rockets in 2017-18.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Ready for 'High Intensity' Battle vs. Clippers

The Rockets are 2–1 against the Clippers in 2019-20, though all three matchups came before Jan. 1.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Right at Home With Small-Ball Rockets

Covington is averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 blocks per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Praises R.J. Barrett's 'Confidence', Aggression

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett tallied a career-high 27 points on 10-18 shooting in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey 'Hated' Westbrook During Thunder Tenure

The Rockets GM acquired Westbrook in July after 11 seasons in Oklahoma City.

Michael Shapiro