The Rockets enter the final month of the regular season without a 7-footer on their roster, but that doesn't mean Houston is currently devoid of centers.

Mike D'Antoni has trotted out 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker at center in his starting lineup since swapping Clint Capela for Robert Covington, and general manager Daryl Morey also landed D'Antoni a viable backup center via the buyout market: Jeff Green.

The Georgetown product is by no means a traditional five. He's been classified as a wing throughout his career, and his rim protection is frankly middling. But don't discount Green's value to the Rockets. He's emerged as an effective backup center behind Tucker in eight games with Houston, especially on the offensive end. While Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler brought severe limitations to the backup center spot, Green is a relative dynamo. When Houston needs instant offense in the frontcourt, Green is an enticing option.

Green provides significant versatility to the backup center spot. He's displayed quality stretch as a three-point option, banging home 44.4% of threes with the Rockets on 3.5 attempts per game. Yet more important than Green's three-point prowess is his ability to make plays in space.

Hartenstein, Chandler and Capela are all solid rim runners, feasting on lobs and dump-off passes around the rim. Force them to make a play with the ball in their hands, however, and a possession can quickly go awry. Green doesn't suffer from the same limitations.

Green punished Charlotte's traps of James Harden on Saturday, making plays downhill upon catching the ball at the foul line. Green is quick on his feet with a solid handle. He's not bothered by arms swatting at the ball in traffic. Leave Green an open lane to the tin, and he'll be able to attack the basket or find an open shooter in the corner. The Rockets' previous collection of centers couldn't say the same.

"[Green] was able to get in the middle of the defense and finish," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said after the Rockets' loss on Saturday. "We need guys that can finish, and he can do that. It’s definitely something to look at."

Green is by no means a perfect player. He's not exactly an imposing defender, and his shot selection can be frustrating. Bouts of inconsistency have plagued Green throughout his nine-team, 12-year career. But let's not allow his reputation to color the analysis of his Rockets' tenure.

Green is a versatile offensive force, one that has found a quick rhythm with Harden in the pick-and-roll. As D'Antoni sifts through frontcourt options, expect Green to earn plenty of playing time down the stretch.