James Harden and the Rockets don't exactly sport the most unpredictable offense in the NBA, but don't take that as an implicit criticism of head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Armed with perhaps the greatest isolation scorer of all-time, D'Antoni has found wisdom in taking a back seat. Houston's coach lets Harden attack defenses at will, almost dogmatically. But the numbers don't lie. Harden's brilliance makes D'Antoni's choice an easy one.

Houston's leading man will win his third straight scoring title in 2019-20, and the consistency of his 40-point eruptions has almost dampened the conversation surrounding his brilliance. But the Harden machine hit a snag early in the 2019-20 season. And the same issue could arise in Orlando.

Harden was rolling through the opening stretch of 2019-20, averaging a whopping 39.2 points per game in his first 15 contests. But the trouble for Harden and the Rockets arrived shortly thereafter. The Nuggets trapped James Harden aggressively in a matchup just before Thanksgiving, setting off a trend throughout the league. Harden was consistently forced to give up the ball around half court, and the Rockets were unable to punish defenses despite a 4-on-3 advantage. Houston was initially perplexed on how to beat the defensive gimmick.

Houston's personnel made for an easy trap of Harden. Opponents would use Clint Capela's defender to double-team Harden, and the former Rockets center often became the outlet man for a pass around the three-point line. With no real playmaking ability, passes to Capela led to no advantage at all. The big man froze or fired an errant pass more often than not. Houston lost four out of six, and the first crisis of the season emerged.

The struggles didn't last more than a couple of weeks. The Rockets began to use Russell Westbrook as a screener for Harden, allowing Houston's point guard to become the outlet when opponents doubled. The Rockets entire roster also became more comfortable exploiting the trap, making quick decisions to either launch a triple or attack the heart of the defense. The Rockets decimated the Raptors in Toronto in early December, and Houston won six of its last seven before Christmas. Perhaps the Harden trap will be used in spurts in Orlando, but the tactic is unlikely to become a staple.

D'Antoni discussed the period of intense trapping when speaking with the media on Thursday. The Rockets head coach nearly dismissed the scheme, noting his confidence in Harden and Co. to beat double teams with relative ease.

"If they double, great. If they don’t double, we’ll figure it out," D'Antoni said. "[Harden] will figure it out, one way or another. Whether we see it immediately or during the eight [regular season] games, I don’t think that’s a big issue."

"All the junk defense so far against James, it doesn’t work. As a matter of fact, sometimes I’m over there hoping they do go into double teams, or diamond or whatever."

The Rockets shouldn't completely disregard the trap of Harden despite D'Antoni's comments. The Clippers doubled Harden on a late-game possession on Nov. 22, leading to a missed triple from Russell Westbrook. A similar possession could prove pivotal in Orlando. As a game-long strategy, trapping Harden is a risky proposition. In the right moment, it could be a true weapon.

Harden and the Rockets will face an opponent for the first time in over four months on Friday as they scrimmage the Raptors. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.