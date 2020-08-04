InsideTheRockets
Rockets Face New Challenge Against Damian Lillard, Blazers

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets' most recent contest in the NBA bubble was largely decided by their interior defense. 

Houston surrendered 61 paint points against the Bucks in Sunday's 120-116 win, but James Harden and Co. effectively stonewalled Milwaukee on a number of late-game possessions. The Rockets will get beat in the paint on most nights if measured by simple points. But in a battle of efficiency, Houston is generating enough stops in the lane as it generates a flood of threes. That formula was executed beautifully on Sunday as the Rockets ripped off a 16-4 run in the final three minutes.

Tuesday's matchup with the Blazers provides a far different battle. Portland ranks No. 27 in paint points this season, at times mirroring the Rockets with its own pair of should-be All-Star guards (sorry C.J. McCollum). The Blazers trail only the Rockets in isolation possessions. Only three teams generate more points per isolation. McCollum and Damian Lillard will test a different element of Houston's defense as they attempt to outgun the Rockets from beyond the arc. 

There's no shortage of history between the two pairs of guards. Lillard has been a particular pest, defeating the Rockets with a brutal buzzer-beater in Game 6 of the 2014 Western Conference first round. Lillard then increased the dramatics in 2019, ending the Russell Westbrook era in Oklahoma City with a 37-foot buzzer-beater for the ages. Harden and Russell Westbrook have certainly come closer to the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but Lillard and the Blazers may have the upper hand considering recent history. 

The aforementioned battles don't necessarily mean much ahead of Tuesday's matchup. The results from this season's contests may provide more insight. Portland blitzed the Rockets at home on Jan. 29 as Lillard erupted for 36 points, and the Blazers beat Houston at the Toyota Center on Jan. 15. Both games featured poor shooting performances from James Harden, a trend that is unlikely to continue given Harden's hot start in Orlando. Regardless, Lillard can match any scorer in the league on the right night. The Blazers remain a dangerous round-one opponent if they can reach the postseason, and the Rockets will receive their own test on Tuesday night. Houston's third seeding game should be another valuable tune-up. 

Harden and the Rockets will look to contain Portland's dynamic duo on Tuesday night with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. CT. The Rockets currently sit No. 4 in the Western Conference at 42–24.

