Russell Westbrook Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Bucks

Houston has been far from perfect in its first 101 minutes in Orlando, but the Rockets are currently playing their best basketball when it matters most. They erased a seven-point deficit in the final minute against Dallas on Friday, and they beat the Bucks two nights later with a 16-4 run to close the contest. Houston's late-game success is an encouraging sign with six seeding games left before the postseason.

James Harden led the way for Houston on Friday as he dropped 49 points on just 20 shots. Russell Westbrook was the catalyst on Sunday. The former Thunder point guard led Houston with 31 points and eight assists, saving his best play for the home stretch. Westbrook scored eight points in the last three minutes, adding an assist on a three from P.J. Tucker. Westbrook's shot selection was disciplined and his decision making was precise. He made four straight free throws in the final minute. It's hard to ask for much more late in the fourth quarter.

"[Tonight] just shows that we’re able to execute in close games, which is going to be big in the postseason,” Westbrook said following Sunday's win. "We’re using these games to kind of gear up for that, so that’s a big-time thing for us.”

Westbrook's clutch play in Orlando is a continuation of his performance for much of 2019-20. Of the 33 players with at least 50 clutch shot attempts this season, only three sport a better field goal percentage. Westbrook is plus-58 in 100 clutch minutes, and the Rockets outscore teams by 23 points per 100 possessions in clutch situations with Westbrook. The UCLA product began his string of strong fourth quarters in an opening-night loss to Milwaukee. He hasn't cooled off since.

Perhaps Westbrook's performance in Orlando is no surprise considering his strong 2019-20, but previous seasons have featured some ugly clutch play from the former MVP. Westbrook shot 35% from the field in clutch situations last year, adding a ghastly 8-43 mark from three. He finished the season with the fifth-worst clutch percentage of all players with at least 50 attempts, and the postseason provided additional late-game struggles. Westbrook shot just 38.2% from the field in his final two playoff series with the Thunder, ending his Oklahoma City tenure in disappointing fashion. Westbrook joined the Rockets with an ugly late-game reputation.

But it appears as though an altered situation has reversed Westbrook's clutch woes. He's thrived as a slasher and driver next to Harden, blazing past defenses who can't send two defenders at both MVPs. Many questioned the crunch-time dynamic between Westbrook and Harden before 2019-20. The results thus far have been far better than expected. Sunday's comeback should add a dose of optimism as the Rockets prepare for a run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.