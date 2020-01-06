Russell Westbrook will make his first appearance as an opponent of the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, taking the floor for the Rockets after 11 seasons as OKC's point guard.

Westbrook rose from an erratic 20-year-old to an MVP in Oklahoma City, notching eight All-NBA honors with the Thunder. He was dealt to Houston in July in a swap for Chris Paul, but the 2016-17 MVP certainly left his mark on the Thunder in just over a decade. Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City on Thursday as the franchise leader in points, assists and turnovers. His jersey is guaranteed to be hanging in the rafters of Chesapeake Energy Arena sometime near 2030, and a Westbrook statue outside the arena would be warranted.

The former Thunder star reflected on his time in Oklahoma City on Monday.

"Obviously that place is always going to be very special to me because I grew up there," Westbrook told the media at the Toyota Center. "Met a lot of people there, good organization, great people. Nothing but great things came from me being there."

Houston will face the Thunder in the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday after playing in Atlanta on Wednesday. Westbrook will sit the front end of Houston's back-to-back, missing the matchup with the Hawks in order to play vs. Oklahoma City, per Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. Westbrook has sat out the second leg of a back-to-back four times this season.

The Rockets previously faced Paul and the Thunder in Houston on Oct. 28. Westbrook scored 21 points on an efficient 9-16 from the field, adding 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Rockets' victory.

Tip-off from Oklahoma City on Thursday night is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT.