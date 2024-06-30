Report: Reggie Bullock Not Expected to Return to Rockets
The Houston Rockets are having another successful offseason, selecting Reed Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft and trading for AJ Griffin just before. Even then, there are several other decisions to be made as it relates to free agency -- which opens tonight. Not only does Houston have the opportunity to sign external free agents, but there are also members of last season's Rockets roster that decisions need to be made on.
With that in mind, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Sunday that veteran wing Reggie Bullock is unlikely to return to Houston in free agency. While he isn't expected to land a large payday, multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in his services as a sharpshooter.
Last season in 44 games with the Rockets, Bullock averaged just 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. In a crowded backcourt with young talent, the development of the rising prospects ahead of him was prioritized throughout the season. Bulock going elsewhere in free agency makes sense for both sides.
Free agency officially kicks off at 5:00 p.m. CT, as teams around the league look to improve their rosters ahead of the 2024-25 season. Houston isn't expected to be as active as it was last summer when signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, but there are still signings that could be made.
