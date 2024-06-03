Rockets Cited as Potential Destination for Former All-Star Wing
The Houston Rockets, like everyone else, are looking to bolster their roster, in hopes of giving them a better chance of morphing into a contender. The Rockets are even willing to part with their top-three pick, if it lands them an established star-level player.
It takes two to tango, however, and this year's draft does not have many front-office executives excited. Not to mention the shortage of legitimate superstars available via trade this summer.
These factors could prove to be too challenging for the Rockets to overcome in their quest for a top-15 player. For this reason, many have penciled the Rockets in for a high-level contributor who may not quite check the box of a superstar, like Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, who was mentioned as a hypothetical trade candidate for the Rockets.
Another option could be a player who was once a star but isn't quite at that stage of their career anymore.
Case in point, Gordon Hayward, who was listed as a potential match for the Rockets in free agency this summer by Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge.
"While the Rockets are likely going to be aggressive in the trade market, they could also make a strong win-now move in free agency if they wanted. One potential target that could line up with the recent moves that the Rockets have made over the last couple of seasons is Gordon Hayward.
Hayward could try to get to a place where he will naturally have a great role.
While the Rockets may not seem like a first option for Hayward, a nice contract offer and role could appease him. Hayward could very well be the next realistic veteran free agent that Houston could eye next."
At 34-years-old, Hayward would certainly not be the missing piece for the Rockets, as he's well past his prime, but he's certainly still capable of playing high-level minutes in the right situation. Hayward started the 2023-24 season as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 46.8 percent from the field, and 36.1 percent from three through 25 games.
He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder near the trade deadline and struggled to garner playing time, en route to just 17.2 minutes through 26 games. He posted averages of 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, two assists, 45.3 percent from the field, and 51.7 percent from long-range (albeit on an incredibly low volume of 1.1 attempts).
