Bucks top Rockets Despite Fred VanVleet's Hot Shooting Night
The Houston Rockets traveled to Milwaukee on Monday night. They were looking to extend their win streak to six against arguably their best opponent this season in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Houston came out the gate hot, taking an early 10-point lead in the first quarter following a great team effort on the defensive end against Milwaukee.
The Bucks, however, caught their groove in the second quarter, riding the hot hands of center Brook Lopez and guard Gary Trent Jr., both of whom were draining threes to give Milwaukee a 57-45 lead at the end of the first half.
The Rockets weren't down and out just yet though.
Veteran guard Fred VanVleet took off in the third quarter, continuously hitting tough buckets around the rim and hitting timely three-point shots to keep Houston in the game. His play in the third brought the team back as it trailed by just three at the end of three quarters.
Crunch time, however, belonged to star guard Jalen Green.
He put on a show, hitting multiple acrobatic layups with the defense draped all over him. Green's outstanding play throughout the fourth gave the Rockets a four-point lead over the Bucks with just over three minutes left in the game.
But despite VanVleet and Green's efforts, it was superstar guard Damian Lillard who effectively ended this game. Down just one point with less than 20 seconds left, Milwaukee put the ball in Lillard's. He then drove down the lane into the paint and threw up a finger roll.
After hitting the backboard, the ball went threw the hoop with just three seconds left, giving the Bucks a one-point lead.
The Rockets tried to draw up an inbound play to star center Alperen Şengün, but he couldn't handle the pass and that was the ball game.
Milwaukee topped Houston 101-100. VanVleet's 26 points were not enough to push the Rockets over the Bucks.
Houston will now get an opportunity to avenge this loss on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers back at the Toyota Center.
