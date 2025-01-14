Houston Rockets Defeat Memphis Grizzlies in a Nail Biter
The Houston Rockets returned home after a three-game road trip to face the Memphis Grizzlies. They topped the Grizzlies 99-95 in their previous matchup, and were looking to do more of the same on Monday night.
Houston came out the gates slow, allowing superstar guard Ja Morant find his groove early. Star guard Jalen Green countered however, starting off 5-of-5 from the field to keep the Rockets within striking distance.
Memphis led 60-57 at the half behind strong star for Morant.
Houston continued to fight back in the third quarter, keeping the game close as Green stayed hot in the third. Forward Amen Thompson tried to bring pressure to Morant, but the superstar guard cotninued to attack the rim at ease.
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane also got into the action in the third, hitting 30-foot threes to help keep them on top at the end of the quarter.
The Rockets seemed like they were out of it to begin the fourth, but went on an 16-4 run with just over four minutes remaining in the game to tie the game.
The game continued to go back and forth as time was winding down, but it was Houston that came on top as Green hit a tough, double-clutch layup to give it a 116-115 lead with under 30 seconds remaining.
Thompson helped seal the game as he forced a Morant turnover the other way and hit two free throws in the clutch which led to a 120-118 Rockets win.
Green was spectacular in Monday night's game, scoring 42 points on 13-of-18 shooting. He was a key factor in Houston's win down the stretch, and looks to have turned the corner to begin 2025.
The Rockets will now turn their attention to the Denver Nuggets, who they will face in Denver on Wednesday night.
