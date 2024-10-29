Houston Rockets Squeeze Past San Antonio Spurs Behind Jalen Green's 36 Points
The Houston Rockets faced the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. They were looking for revenge after erasing a 22-point deficit but still coming up short against the Spurs on Saturday night.
Contrary to their last matchup, the Rockets came out hot. Jalen Green was leading the way for them, scoring 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including six threes in just the first half alone.
Amen Thompson provided a great spark off the bench, playing intense defense while also hitting a triple in the first half.
Houston built up a 17-point lead over San Antonio in the first half, but the Spurs wouldn't go away easy. They went on a big run in the fourth quarter, cutting the Rockets' lead to just two with under nine minutes remaining in the game.
Green, however, wouldn't let this game get away from Houston as he scored 12 points late in the fourth quarter to help lift the Rockets over the Spurs, 106-101.
Aside from Green's explosive night, Houston collectively did a great job as a team to keep Victor Wembenyama in check. Forwards Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. alternated in taking up the challenge of guarding the big man, and put up a good fight by sealing off his post up opportunities and forcing him to work for every bucket.
Veteran center Steven Adams also impressed in his first minutes of the regular season. The highlight of his game was a big screen he set for Green early in the game that led to a monster slam and a big momentum boost for the Rockets.
Houston bounced back after a tough loss that diminished its comeback effort against San Antonio on Saturday night. It got a much needed spark from its engine in Green, who lit up the Spurs with 36 points.
The Rockets will look to continue their momentum in Dallas on Thursday night against the Mavericks.
