Jazz Top Rockets Despite Jalen Green's Hot Shooting Night
The Houston Rockets flew into Salt Lake City to play their first preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Second-year forward Amen Thompson filled in for Dillon Brooks in the starting unit tonight, and made an immediate impact off the jump.
He set the tone for Houston's defense early, displaying his quick hands and ball-hawking ability leading to 6 forced turnovers for the Rockets and an early 13-point lead at the end of the first half.
Utah, however, fought back with an impressive 39-point third quarter, putting it back up by four at the end of the third. It continued its hot shooting into the fourth, ultimately putting it past Houston 122-113.
Despite the loss, the story of the night was star guard Jalen Green's efficient scoring night. He lit up the Jazz, scoring 21 points on 50% shooting. Green looked very comfortable on the offensive side of the ball, being able to pick and choose whatever shot he wanted off of Fred VanVleet's and Alperen Şengün's playmaking.
The Rockets need Green to continue shooting at a high clip in order to take the next step and make the playoffs. He showed that he is very capable of doing so, and that his finish to last season was no fluke.
Houston was also able to get its first look at rookie guard Reed Sheppard and veteran center Steven Adams.
Sheppard struggled shooting in this game, going just 2-for-7 from the field, but it was encouraging to see him able to get to his spots and put up good shots. He also displayed his defensive tenacity, getting his hands on multiple passes and shot attempts.
Adams, on the other hand, seemed to still be getting some of the rust off his body after missing over a year of basketball due to a knee injury. He played just about 14 minutes but will look to ramp up as the season goes on.
The Rockets also got some great contributions on the scoreboard from year two forward Cam Whitmore and star center Şengün. Whitmore scored 17 points on great efficiency, shooting 75% from the field. Şengün, in limited minutes, scored 17 points and added three steals to his tally.
Houston will look to build on this performance and get its first win of the preseason on Wednesday as it heads to Oklahoma City to face another team with one of the best young cores in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
