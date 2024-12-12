Rockets Edge Warriors 91-90 in Defensive Battle to Advance in NBA Cup
The Houston Rockets hosted the Golden State Warriors at the Toyota Center for the West Quarterfinal of the Emirates NBA Cup.
Houston entered Wednesday night's matchup, losing 15 straight games to Golden State. It looked to change the narrative with the stakes raised and a chance to travel to Las Vegas to compete for the NBA Cup.
The Rockets came out the gates with high energy on the defensive end, forcing multiple turnovers which led to baskets on the other end. They held the Warriors to just 26 points midway through the second quarter and got up to a 14-point lead.
Golden State, however, wouldn't go away as it went on a run late in the second to keep the game close, ending the half with a score of 44-37.
The Warriors continued to rally as their offense came alive in the third quarter. Guards Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield began to hit shots from beyond the arc, giving them a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter, however, was a back-and-forth battle as both teams began to put in extra effort on the defensive end, diving for every loose ball with a chance at a trip to Las Vegas on the line.
The game came down to the final seconds. Houston's veteran guard Fred VanVleet hit a huge three-pointer to put the Golden State lead down to three. Star center Alperen Şengün then hit a layup with less than 30 seconds left to put the lead down to one.
It then came down to a scrappy defensive stop for the Rockets. With the game on the line, Jalen Green dove for a loose ball with just four seconds left and drew a foul that sent him to the free throw line. He hit both free throws to give Houston a one-point lead.
The Rockets were then able to get the final stop of the game, blocking a Warriors three-point attempt, and booked a trip to Las Vegas with a 91-90 victory.
Şengün led the way for Houston, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
