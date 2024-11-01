Rockets Counter Mavericks Comeback for Impressive Western Conference Win
The Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-102 in a huge victory.
The Rockets had their best half of the season in the first half, starting the game 16-9 before a timeout was called.
Houston did a good job containing Luka Doncic in the first half, courtesy of Amen Thompson. The sophomore guard played phenomenal defense on Doncic, missing the first three shots that he attempted on him.
Dillon Brooks also stood out in the first half. He had 11 points and was strong on defense. The Rockets secured their double-digit lead on a three from Brooks.
Tari Eason's bench presence was felt in the first half as well. He had 10 points and three rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. Cam Whitmore hit his first three of the season on a step-back against Daniel Gafford, giving Houston a 14-point lead early in the second.
In what was a key moment of the first half, Udoka used his challenge on a defensive shooting foul on Alperen Sengun trying to block Jaden Hary's layup, ultimately getting it overturned. The challenge was successful, and the call was changed to an offensive foul on Hardy.
Rebounds were also huge for the Rockets. They finished the first half with 24 to Dallas' 16.
Early in the second half, Doncic put himself into foul trouble with four after fouling Alperen Sengun. The Mavericks ran a rotation with Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Dwight Powell. Gafford and Dereck Lively II were also in foul trouble.
Eason took the challenge of guarding Thompson, and the Rockets went on a 14-5 run.
Dallas started the fourth quarter hot on a three from Irving and then a fastbreak layup from Doncic. They cut the lead 23-point lead down to 11 and Udoka called a timeout.
Going on a 10-2 run, the Mavericks made it as close as four, giving them all of the momentum in the building.
After a timeout late in the fourth quarter, the score 98-94, Udoka subbed in Thompson and Eason. It immediately led to a clutch block from Eason leading to a layup from Green.
Green hit a clutch three to give the Rockets a two-posession lead after Doncic hit a three. Doncic then hit a three right after.
Thompson hit a clutch fadeaway bucket to give Houston a five-point lead with 40.0 seconds left followed by a fadeaway from Brooks with 17.9 seconds to go.
Green set the franchise record for the most made threes through the first five games of a season with 22.
The Rockets face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tip off is set for 7:00 PM CST.
