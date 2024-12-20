Rockets' Offense Shines in Blowout Win Versus Pelicans
The Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-113 on Thursday night. Jalen Green led the way with 34 points, while the team shot 57.5% from the field and 43.6% from three.
Houston had one of their best offensive first quarters of the season so far. Jabari Smith Jr. got hot early into the first quarter, giving Houston a six-point lead from back-to-back threes. He helped the team go on an early 21-3 run. They shot 15-for-20 from the field and 7-for-10 from three. Fred VanVleet, Green, and Smith Jr. all shot 2-for-3 from deep in the period. Aaron Holiday also hit one at the end of the quarter.
The offense continued to roll in the second quarter. Dillon Brooks led the way, going 4-for-6 from three in the half. The team shot 54.3% from the field (25-for-46) and 54.5% from deep (12-for-22). The Rockets also out-assisted the Pelicans 18-12, which is a notable point from falling shots. Extra passes led to open shots, which need to continue to become a priority in order to get good looks. Brooks led all players in scoring with 20 points in the first 24 minutes.
Green's confidence was boosted in the third quarter as he got red hot. The fourth-year guard scored 22 points in the quarter. Houston's shooting continued to stay consistent as their shooting percentage was 53% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc.
Cam Whitmore checked in late in the fourth for Houston, immediately stole the ball, and then dunked it down. This was Whitmore's first time checking in since the beginning of the season.
The Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. CST.
