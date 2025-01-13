Teams on the Cusp of Becoming Western Conference Super Powers Face Off
The battle of the second and third-ranked teams in the Western Conference features some of the league's up-and-coming franchises. The third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies are an established squad built around their star guard Ja Morant. The Houston Rockets burst onto the scene this year with a significant improvement from their 41-41 record last season. Both teams want to break through this season as legitimate contenders for a Conference Finals appearance and a potential trip to the Finals.
The Grizzlies have more postseason experience than the Rockets, making it once through the play-in route and another time as the second seed in 2022. They even experienced postseason success, winning a first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.
The Rockets' Dillon Brooks was part of each postseason team, helping Memphis ascend from a young team with some promise to a factor in the Western Conference. He helped create the culture with the Grizzlies that focused on the type of in-your-face attitude Rockets' Head Coach Ime Udoka instilled into his players. Brooks is the perfect bridge player between the two franchises, establishing winning environments on both teams.
Memphis' path to contention was simple: draft talented players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, then complete the team with a bona fide superstar like Morant. Their winning formula consists of the dynamic play from Morant, surrounding him with shooters and ball handlers to support his efforts. Morant brings the type of downhill gravity that makes it easy for him to dish the ball out to shooters on the outside when he isn't finishing strong at the rim. Morant is arguably a top-five player at his position in the league, giving the Grizzlies a strong first option to lead their team.
The Rockets followed a different path to their success this season. Houston doesn't have a player on the roster that could be considered top-five in their position. Alperen Sengun is steadily climbing the ranks of NBA centers, but he sits firmly in the 'up-next' category of NBA big men.
Instead, Houston created a collective of athletes and defenders who each contribute to the machine that is Udoka's system. The system needs every player performing at a respectable level to work. Houston has enough talent to survive one missing cog, but their overall performance is affected any time a player isn't contributing, whether due to injury or poor play.
With no offensive superstar, the Rockets depend on a committee approach to their offense. Sengun and Jalen Green are the most talented offensive players, so they receive most of the team's shot attempts. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks usually shoot the next highest amount, followed by a mix of Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason. With Smith's injury, Thompson's usage has increased. Houston's path to contention requires each of their players to contribute their unique talents to support their fellow teammates.
The Grizzlies and the Rockets face off with seeding implications on the line. Houston stands to take the season tie-breaker over Memphis after winning the season's first two matchups. The Grizzlies are trying to salvage a tie in the season series starting with their next game. Both teams have played well enough to have important games such as this near the halfway mark of the regular season. The winner will look to use the momentum to launch itself into a different stratosphere among other top contenders in the league.
