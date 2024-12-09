Houston Rockets Could Be Linked to Knicks Amid Trade Rumors
The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks have a common issue: depth at the center position. The Rockets have struggled to find a balance in rotating centers through the lineup, with Steven Adams and Jock Landale splitting minutes. They haven't been poor, but for a team sitting toward the top of the Western Conference standings, Houston may need an upgrade.
The Knicks have been without backup center Mitchell Robinson, who isn't expected to return from injury until January. Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti have been getting backup minutes, but Sims has been poor and Hukporti is only a rookie.
Both teams could look to get a deal done to give their backup centers a fresh start. Adams would get more minutes in New York and could be a key piece for a legitimate championship contender, while Robinson makes the Rockets younger and provides elite rebounding and shot-blocking.
The Rockets could be inclined to make this trade due to Robinson's potential at 26 years old. When healthy he's a force in the paint, averaging 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks throughout his career. The only challenge would be keeping him healthy, but it ensures a legitimate depth piece for Houston.
As for the Knicks, they could be looking to get older and add more experience, which is where Adams comes in. Making this trade would give them a better offensive piece despite losing a little bit of defense. Adams would also free up $1.7 million for New York if a swap was done.
Whether the Knicks or Rockets would give draft capital is up for debate. New York could argue that the team is giving a younger piece for a center who didn't play last season, while Houston could argue that the team is trading who hasn't played this season and has had more injury problems. Either way, a fresh start for Adams and Robinson could be a win-win for both sides.
