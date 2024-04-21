‘There’s no Gun to Our Head’: Rockets Don’t Feel Pressure to Extend Green, Sengun Soon
Houston Rockets youngsters Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun both saw big third years with the team.
Drafted in 2021, they’ve both improved plenty in their time with the team, and season No. 3 was no better example.
Sengun saw far-and-away his best season yet, pouring on 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 54% overall in leading the team in a variety of categories.
While Green didn’t make any flashy statistical leap — still managing to average 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game — there were obvious signs later in the season of better decision-making, an improved shot selection and subsequently better counting stats.
Suffice to say, the two were both vital to the team’s 19-win improvement from a season before.
Now, there’s just one year remaining on their deals — both of which the team exercised through 2024-25 — but they can begin talks on long-term extensions. General Manager Rafael Stone, though, hinted at patience being the key. As well as staying in communication with the players.
“I’ll always talk to any player, at any time, about anything.” Stone said. “I’m not a ‘we won’t engage’ — you want to have a relationship with them based on communication. So we will definitely talk about them.”
“The way the CBA is set up, you can extend, you don’t have to. And you can always revisit next summer. So in that sense there’s no gun to our head. We’ll have conversations, we’ll see what makes sense for us, what makes sense for them, and then both sides will end up making whatever decisions we make. I would say it’s an opportunity to have good discussions with them — we look forward to that — but not feeling like it’s a burden or a crushing pressure or anything like that.”
For now, the organization is likely focused on the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, and again adding more talented players to the group. With the players likely focused on getting some rest before another long 2024-25 season.
But there’s likely extensions on the horizon for both at one point or another.