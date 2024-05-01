Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta Interested in Bringing WNBA Back to Houston
HOUSTON — The WNBA opened their training camp for the 2024 season on Monday. And for the 16th consecutive year, Houston remained silent. However, Houston may return to the WNBA soon due to the interest expressed by Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta. Per the Houston Chronicle, Fertitta will register his interest for a WNBA team.
“I feel like WNBA expansion is going to always work better and has a better chance of success in a city like Houston, where the Rockets are one of the strong teams from a financial standpoint,” Fertitta said in an interview with the Houston Chronicles. “I think that I would probably be the natural owner.”
The 2008 season marked the last time Houston was a part of the WNBA. The Houston Comets played their final season and finished with a 17-17 record. The Comets established themselves as the league's first dynasty. They won four consecutive titles from 1997 to 2000.
Houston was led by arguably the best core group in league history. The Comets had a Big 3 of Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson — who are still regarded as some of the greatest players in league history.
Women's basketball has grown in popularity over the past two years due to the play of Angel Reese and Katelyn Clark. Both players were drafted near the top of the 2024 WNBA Draft in April — headlined by Clark, who went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever. Reese was drafted No. 7 to the Chicago Sky.
Both of these players will not be playing for Houston should Fertitta bring the WNBA to Houston. But at least for the time being, Houston already has a pair of sold out games whenever the WNBA returns to the Bayou City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.