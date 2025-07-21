2025-26 Uniforms Seemingly Leak for Rockets
The Houston Rockets have opted for more of a traditional look and feel, as it pertains to their uniforms. The jerseys are a far cry from what we usually see the Oregon Ducks wearing on the football field.
Besides, basketball uniforms are quite different than football uniforms anyway, as football teams roll out a bevy of alternate color schemes each season. And that's in spite of the NFL doing away with their "Color Rush" uniforms that they used to trot out on Thursday Night Football.
The Rockets' colors aren't flashy and in-your-face, nor is the jersey font.
The Rockets' colors are white and red (at home) and red and white (on the road), although they do have a black and white color scheme for their statement uniforms.
The Rockets' title teams of the '90s donned the mustard look as an alternate color scheme, but that was scrapped when the franchise shifted to the pajama uniforms, which made blue the primary color.
The ketchup and mustard color scheme has been donned sparingly, as the franchise has officially made it an alternate uniform.
The Rockets' 2025-26 array of uniforms has been released and it will bear quite a resemblance to the Rockets' 2024-25 assortment.
It's important to note that these are the uniforms as of now. The 2025-26 City Edition uniforms have yet to be released.
However, the popular "Dunkstronaut" colorway of 2023-24 is officially returning, which became an instant fan favorite. Not only is the "H-Town" across the chest a cool look, but the ode to Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler's college days was bound to entrench the colorway into Houston history.