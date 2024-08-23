Inside The Rockets

3 Rockets Who Could Play for Team USA in 2028 Olympics

The Houston Rockets could have some Team USA representation at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets didn't have any Team USA players at this past Olympics, but that might not be the case in four years' time.

The Athletic insider Kelly Iko believes there could be up to three Rockets representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson have all had experience with the national select team, scrimmaging against the senior team. It depends on what type of roster the coaching staff is assembling. Thompson and Smith could fill specific roles as physical, switchable defenders but we’re talking about a 12-man team, they would have to take significant jumps between now and then. But Green is the dark horse here. Let’s say he takes “the leap” in Year 4, similar to Anthony Edwards. If he’s averaging close to 26-6-5 in Year 8, I think he gets a look (or at least the first wave)," Iko writes.

This doesn't mean all three of them will be on the squad, but the Rockets young core will mature enough to the point where they could warrant some serious consideration. The more success they have as a team over the next four years will play an integral part in whether some Rockets will have a spot on the 12-man roster in 2028.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News