3 Rockets Who Could Play for Team USA in 2028 Olympics
The Houston Rockets didn't have any Team USA players at this past Olympics, but that might not be the case in four years' time.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko believes there could be up to three Rockets representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
"Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson have all had experience with the national select team, scrimmaging against the senior team. It depends on what type of roster the coaching staff is assembling. Thompson and Smith could fill specific roles as physical, switchable defenders but we’re talking about a 12-man team, they would have to take significant jumps between now and then. But Green is the dark horse here. Let’s say he takes “the leap” in Year 4, similar to Anthony Edwards. If he’s averaging close to 26-6-5 in Year 8, I think he gets a look (or at least the first wave)," Iko writes.
This doesn't mean all three of them will be on the squad, but the Rockets young core will mature enough to the point where they could warrant some serious consideration. The more success they have as a team over the next four years will play an integral part in whether some Rockets will have a spot on the 12-man roster in 2028.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.