3 Predictions for the Houston Rocket This Upcoming Season
We are a little over a month away from the start of the Houston Rockets training camp. Expectations are the highest they have been in the last four seasons as the Rockets are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
As we get through training camp and the preseason, we should have a more clear picture of what to expect to start the season. However, if you look at how last season ended and how the team is constructed, some things stand out.
Here are three predictions for the Houston Rockets next season.
Rockets Will Finish Top-15 in 3-Point Percentage
The Rockets have been at the bottom of the league for the last four seasons in 3-point shooting. The previous season's 23rd ranking was an "improvement" compared to finishing last in 2022-23. The Rockets, going into the offseason, knew that bringing in shooters had to be a priority.
That is why the Rockets targeted Reed Sheppard going into the 2024 draft. He led the nation in 3-point shooting as a freshman at Kentucky, shooting an impressive 52 percent. Sheppard did not disappoint in summer league play as he showed range and a quick release.
Add in one of the best screen setters in Steven Adams, and the Rockets have improved their chances of becoming an average to good 3-point shooting team. You also can't forget Tari Eason, one of the Rockets' best 3-point shooters in his rookie season. Eason missed most of last season due to injuries but will be back for the start of next season.
With the returning players and new additions, the Rockets should go from the bottom of the league to the middle of the pack which would be a huge improvement.
Rockets Will Have a Top Five Defense
Just like their shooting from beyond the arc, the Rockets have been near the bottom in almost all defensive categories, and just like their 3-point shooting, they did improve last season. The Rockets, under Ime Udoka, looked like a different team on the defensive end.
The Rockets allowed five points less per game than they did in 2022-23 and finished in the top ten in defensive rating. Keep in mind the Rockets were learning a new system from a new coaching staff with two new players in the starting lineup.
Going into 2024-25, the Rockets have a full year in the Ime Udoka system and another year on the court together. Even though Jock Landale played a lot better the second half of the season bringing in Adams as the backup center is an upgrade on the defensive end.
As mentioned earlier, Eason will be ready for the start of the season, and along with being one of the better shooters on the team, he is also one of the better defenders. Add all those elements together, and you have a top-five defensive team next season.
Rockets Will Make the Play-In Game Next Season
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and general manager Rafael Stone made it clear that the Rockets were moving past phase one of the rebuilds during Ime Udoka's introduction press conference. The Rockets are moving past being happy with just player development and looking to move up the standings.
They achieved that last season by winning 41 games and competing for a play-in spot up until the last few weeks of the season. The Rockets hope to take another step forward and make the playoffs in 2024-25. To do that, they will likely have to improve their win count.
With improved shooting and defense, the Rockets should also improve in the standings and that will lead them to at least a play-in spot. Of course, making it to the top six would keep them from having to win play-in games to make it into the playoffs, but playing beyond the regular season final game would be a huge step forward.
