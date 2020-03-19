InsideTheRockets
NBA Considering Charity Game Amid Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The NBA is unlikely to resume regular-season games until June at the earliest, but fans could see the league's stars at an earlier date, according to commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver floated the idea of a potential charity game in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Wednesday, noting that such an event could be "a diversion" amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

"One of the things we've been talking about are, are there conditions in which a group of players could compete," Silver said. "Maybe it's for a giant fundraiser or just the collective good of the people. ...Because people are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

Silver didn't deliver further details on a potential exhibition, though he did not support from the league's players. 

"I have heard from a lot of our players. ... They're going stir-crazy, they want to play, they want to compete," Silver told Nichols.  

The NBA hasn't shied away from experimenting with its rules and schedule during Silver's tenure. The league introduced the Elam Ending at the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago, a move that was widely praised throughout the league. Silver said he would consider instituting the Elam Ending in the regular season, and the NBA could potentially hold a play-in tournament before the playoffs if the 2019-20 season is able to resume. 

Both James Harden and Russell Westbrook played in the 2020 All-Star Game, and both players would potentially be featured in a one-off exhibition. But a single game remains likely the only way we'll see the Rockets' pair of MVPs in the coming months. 

