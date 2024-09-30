AJ Griffin Explains Why He Left the Rockets and Basketball
Former Houston Rockets forward AJ Griffin created buzz in the NBA world earlier in the month as it was announced he would consider stepping away from basketball. After being released by the Rockets, Griffin recently put up a video on his YouTube channel explaining why he stepped away from basketball.
Griffin said that he decided to step away from the NBA to "follow Jesus," and pursue his faith in religion. The former Duke standout has been active on TikTok in the past posting religious content, and has decided to fully focus on his faith and leave basketball behind.
Griffin was selected No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he averaged 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game throughout 72 games. His numbers took a dip in his sophomore season, with injuries limiting his play.
After last season, Griffin was traded to the Rockets in June, and played in the NBA Summer League for Houston. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes per game over five games.
The report of Griffin potentially stepping away from the NBA came out earlier this month, which was followed by his release from the Rockets. Houston has yet to fill that open roster spot.
Griffin's YouTube was uploaded yesterday, and the majority of the comments showed respect for the 21-year-old, including a comment from the Duke men's basketball YouTube channel saying, "Always with you, AJ!"
