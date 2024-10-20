All the Latest from Saturday's Houston Rockets Practice
The Houston Rockets concluded their preseason schedule with a 3-1 record after defeating the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. The Rockets have almost a week between games, which means they have plenty of time to get in much-needed practice.
After today's practice, Rockets on SI spoke to Ime Udoka, Jabari Smith, and Dillon Brooks.
When asked about if Steven Adams and Tari Eason would still be on a minutes restriction to start the season, Udoka gave insight to Rockets on SI.
The plan seems to not set a specific minute limit for either player and see how they do after their first game. The Rockets play six games in eight nights early in the season, so Udoka is planning on taking a cautious approach.
Both players were on a minute restriction during the preseason. Eason and Adams were giving games off for rest, and when they did play, it was in five-minute spurts. It may take a few weeks before either player is able to play their normal minutes.
Dillon Brooks also spoke to the media and told Rockets on SI that he is ready for his second season in Houston to start.
Brooks played over the summer for Canada in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Over the years playing in the Olympics has helped players get off to a fast start and Brooks feels he is in great shape and feels good about his shooting.
Brooks also talked about rookie Reed Sheppard and how impressed he is with how he runs the team when Fred VanVleet goes to the bench.
By all accounts, Sheppard has done a great job handling the pressure of being the third overall pick and playing backup point guard. The combination of Sheppard and Amen Thompson off the bench could be a difference-maker for the Rockets, as each player complements the other's game.
The Houston Rockets will practice again Sunday as they get ready for the season opener vs the Charlotte Hornets.
