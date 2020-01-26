InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Features

Allen Iverson Praises James Harden: 'Keep Doing Your Thing'

Michael Shapiro

James Harden is no stranger to criticism in his 11 NBA seasons, with fans, media members and former players assailing the Rockets guard for his unique (and ball-dominant) style. But one Hall of Famer had nothing but praise for the 2017-18 MVP on Saturday. 

Former 76ers guard Allen Iverson came to Harden's defense on Saturday during ABC's pregame show before the 76ers hosted the Lakers. Iverson told Harden to "keep doing your thing," as Houston's star guns for a third straight scoring title. 

"That man has so much talent. He’s so great. He deserves all the praise that he gets," Iverson said. "There’s always going to be a critic out here. There’s always going to be somebody out there saying he could do something else better than what he’s doing. I think he just keeps his foot to the pedal. … Because I know his teammates love having him in that foxhole and rocking with him night in and night out. So, James, keep doing your thing, man."

You can watch Iverson's full appearance on ABC below:

Iverson was a prolific scorer in his own right in his 14 NBA seasons. The 11-time All-Star led the NBA in scoring four times, averaging over 25 points per game in 10 consecutive seasons from 1998-99 to 2007-08.

Harden is leading the league at 36.1 points per game this season, though he has struggled of late. He's dipped to 27.3 points per game in his last nine appearances, shooting a dismal 22.3% from three.

Houston's shooting guard is questionable for Sunday's matchup in Denver due to a thigh injury. Tip-off from the Pepsi Center is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden Questionable vs. Nuggets With Thigh Injury

James Harden briefly exited the Rockets' win over the Timberwolves on Friday after colliding with center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook's 45 Points Powers Rockets Past Minnesota

James Harden's struggles continued on Friday as he scored just 12 points on 3-13 shooting.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Promises Rebounding Surge: 'I Was BS-ing'

Westbrook has tallied double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games, including a 16-rebound effort against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Selected as All-Star Game Starter

Harden has been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Secures Triple-Double Against Every Team

Westbrook finished with a 30-point triple double in a loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Westbrook Finding Rhythm Amid Efficient Stretch

The Rockets point guard is averaging 29.8 points per game since Dec. 31 on 51.9% shooting.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Looks to End Slump: 'It's All About Me'

Harden is shooting just 23.1% from three in his last seven games, including a 1-17 effort against the Thunder on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

James Harden Ends Slump as Rockets Thrash Nuggets

Harden scored 27 points on just 13 shots as the Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak.

Michael Shapiro

Michael Porter Jr. Hurts Back, Out vs. Rockets

Denver's rookie reportedly tweaked his back in pregame warm-ups at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro

Rivers to Return From Thumb Injury vs. Nuggets

Rivers missed each of the Rockets last two games after injuring his thumb against Memphis on Jan. 14.

Michael Shapiro