Alperen Sengun Impressing Through Rockets' Preseason Games
The Houston Rockets are currently 1-1 after completing a two-game road trip to kick off their NBA preseason. Through those two games, center Alperen Sengun was showing real offensive prowess, giving hope to the Rockets community as the regular season approaches.
Sengun took a step into stardom last season for Houston, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while nearly making an All-Star appearance. The Rockets went 41-41 last season, finishing one spot out of the Play-In Tournament. Sengun suffered an ankle injury in March, which kept him out the rest of the season. In his absence, Houston went 12-6 due to Jalen Green having a monster end to the season. However, one wonders what could've happened if Sengun were healthy during the Rockets' disappointing April, as they went 3-5 to end the season.
To start the 2024-25 preseason, Sengun has once again shown why he can be the franchise star in Houston. The Turkish center recorded back-to-back 17-point games, and is averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals in 22 minutes per game.
There are legitimate playoff aspirations for the Rockets this season, and Sengun would likely be the catalyst in getting them to the postseason. The increase in his statistics over the last three seasons is impressive, and he's proven to be an offensive savant in head coach Ime Udoka's offense.
The Rockets will continue their preseason schedule with a two-game homestand. On Oct. 15, Houston will take on the New Orleans Pelicans, and will then wrap up the preseason on Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.