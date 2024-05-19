Alperen Sengun Rockets 'Most Untouchable Player'?
General manager Rafael Stone is expected to keep the Houston Rockets roster the same.
At Houston's exit interview in April, Stone declared that he "liked" the team that went 41-41, giving the Rockets their first winning season in the post-James-Harden era. And due to the return of Steven Adams and Tari Eason, Stone believes their additions will help the Rockets reach their playoff aspirations during the 2024-25 season.
Although Stone believes in his current roster, he will not rule out the chance to make a bold trade if needed. Bleacher Report recently revealed each "Most Untouchable Player" for all 30 teams. And for the Rockets, rising star Alperen Sengun will be the lone player who will not be on the move should Stone make a significant trade.
Sengun is coming off a career season, averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 63 games. If not for a season-ending ankle injury, Sengun's career year may have resulted in him receiving Most Improve Player of the Year honors.
One of his best moments of the season came during the Rockets' 114-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on March 5. Sengun finished with a career-high 45 points in the win, to go with 16 rebounds, five steals and a block. The highlight of the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Şengün pickpocketed Victor Wembanyama.
His steal led to a behind-the-back pass to Cam Whitmore, who converted Sengun's steal into a two-hand dunk.
