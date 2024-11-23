Amen Thompson Changes Rockets' Energy
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is off to a great start in his second season.
Last year's No. 4 overall pick is one of the best bench players in the league, often finding himself earning starter-level minutes.
That's why The Ringer ranked Thompson at No. 97 in their Top 100 Players rankings.
"The league is as athletic as it’s ever been, packed to the brim with the kinds of explosive leapers and quick-twitch drivers who can make the impossible look routine," Rob Mahoney of The Ringer writes. "And then there’s Thompson—streaking past those very athletes on the break, soaring over them for rebounds, and blowing up their attempts to even keep a live dribble. The second-year anomaly doesn’t always know what to do with all that burst, but watching him guess and check is a revelation in itself. Thompson doesn’t have an exact position. He can’t create much one-on-one. He might be the worst jump shooter on this entire list. Yet Ime Udoka can’t keep him off the floor because whenever Thompson plays, the energy of the game completely changes."
Thompson was one of five Rockets on the list, sitting alongside Tari Eason (No. 96), Jalen Green (No. 79), Fred VanVleet (No. 71) and Alperen Sengun (No. 43).
Thompson and the Rockets are back in action tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
