Inside The Rockets

Amen Thompson Changes Rockets' Energy

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson finds a way to change the energy for the team.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is off to a great start in his second season.

Last year's No. 4 overall pick is one of the best bench players in the league, often finding himself earning starter-level minutes.

That's why The Ringer ranked Thompson at No. 97 in their Top 100 Players rankings.

"The league is as athletic as it’s ever been, packed to the brim with the kinds of explosive leapers and quick-twitch drivers who can make the impossible look routine," Rob Mahoney of The Ringer writes. "And then there’s Thompson—streaking past those very athletes on the break, soaring over them for rebounds, and blowing up their attempts to even keep a live dribble. The second-year anomaly doesn’t always know what to do with all that burst, but watching him guess and check is a revelation in itself. Thompson doesn’t have an exact position. He can’t create much one-on-one. He might be the worst jump shooter on this entire list. Yet Ime Udoka can’t keep him off the floor because whenever Thompson plays, the energy of the game completely changes."

Thompson was one of five Rockets on the list, sitting alongside Tari Eason (No. 96), Jalen Green (No. 79), Fred VanVleet (No. 71) and Alperen Sengun (No. 43).

Thompson and the Rockets are back in action tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News