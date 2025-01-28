Amen Thompson Is the Key to New Heights
Several players are contributing to the Houston Rockets' success this season. Many young players are taking the next step in their development, leading to competitive basketball and one of the league's best records. Amen Thompson is a revelation for the Rockets. His progress this season is energizing the team on defense and picking up the pace on offense.
Thompson started the season from the bench, immediately showing his impact in limited minutes. He and Tari Eason created a dynamic bench duo, causing havoc for opposing benches with aggressive and physical defense. It was clear both players were destined to play big minutes for the team this season. Unfortunately, injuries eventually played a factor as Eason went down for several weeks with a leg injury.
Another injury left a hole in the Rockets' starting lineup after Jabari Smith Jr. suffered a hand injury. Head Coach Ime Udoka's solution was to elevate Thompson to the starting lineup. That decision has paid dividends for Houston ever since.
Thompson is averaging a double-double with over 17 points and 11 rebounds since he joined the starting lineup, and the offense looks faster and more efficient with Thompson in the starting five. His length and speed are invaluable to the team's performance.
Jalen Green's game is benefitting from Thompson's ascension as well. Green gets a top-tier athlete running with him to break down defenses and open up the floor. Opposing defenses struggle to respond to two elite athletes who can use their natural gifts to create opportunities in half-court sets as well as in transition.
Thompson just had one of his best games as a starter against the Boston Celtics. He scored 33 points and snagged nine rebounds as the Rockets picked up a big win against Boston. Many of Thompson's positive attributes were displayed in the contest.
His quick jumping helped him launch toward rebounds and convert dunks. He even displayed some of his passing ability with slick dimes to his teammates in the paint. Thompson is a crucial player on both sides of the ball, providing important contributions as one of the best defensive players on the team.
Hitting the game-winning shot at the end of their victory was the icing for Thompson's best game as a pro. Houston believes in his ability to come through for the team in critical moments, and he paid off their belief with the biggest shot of his basketball career so far.
Smith Jr. will likely return from injury in the next few weeks. The decision on who the starting five will be moving forward becomes more difficult each game. Thompson is likely too invaluable to the team to fall back to the bench, but it's hard to imagine which of the other starters is likely to go to the bench in his stead.
It's a good problem to have, and the Rockets are looking forward to continued growth by their exciting young wing as the team grows in prominence throughout the league.
