Amen Thompson Shares Uniqueness About Ime Udoka, Lesson From Dillon Brooks
Ime Udoka has been a godsend for the Houston Rockets since joining the team a year ago, as he speared an overnight transformation on the court. The Rockets went from being a perennial bottom-tier defense to being a top-ten defense in Udoka's first season.
The Rockets also went from one of the worst teams in the league to narrowly missing out on the play-in tournament in the vaunted Western Conference. Udoka holds players accountable to a high degree, while also putting players in the best position to succeed.
But there's a uniqueness about him too, as explained by Amen Thompson- the Rockets' fourth overall pick in last year's draft.
"He’s kind of similar to some coaches I’ve had in the past. The thing that’s different about him is he can get in the mix with us, like he’s a player. I’ve never had a coach that played in the NBA. When he talks, I gotta listen because he’s been there. He’s reasonably hard on everybody. He doesn’t go crazy, but he’s reasonably hard."
Thompson spoke with HoopsHype's Sam Yip for an exclusive interview, in which he also discussed teammate Dillon Brooks, who Udoka prioritized in free agency, noting the difference between the public perception of Brooks and the actuality of having him as a teammate.
"He’s the coolest. It surprised me, to be honest. He’s the coolest dude. Really chill. He works hard for everything. He prepares for games like he prepares for war, so I see it in that aspect. Coolest dude for real."
Thompson continued, explaining what he's learned from Brooks.
"Just always do something every day. If that’s not basketball, working on your body. He’s big on that. He does that every day."
Thompson could be in store for a highly productive second season in 2024-25, especially after joining Team USA's Select Team this summer.
