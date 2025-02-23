Analyst Predicts Many All-Star Games For Rockets Guard
The Houston Rockets have yet to figure out who their No. 1 undisputed superstar is, and that's perfectly fine.
There's no rush to determine who that should be, but ESPN writer Kevin Pelton believes that it could be second-year pro Amen Thompson.
"My hottest take is that Thompson is not only the strongest Rockets candidate not to make the All-Star Game but the best one, period," Pelton writes.
"Advanced stats suggest he's been more valuable this season than his Bay Area-bound teammate [Alperen] Sengun, who has gaudier per-game statistics but has scored with below-average efficiency. Thompson has averaged 17.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 4.5 APG as a starter and was the West Defensive Player of the Month for January.
"Having just turned 22, Thompson is scratching the surface of his potential. I would give him better than even odds of playing in the game next season."
Thompson participated as a wild card choice from the Rising Stars team, but it is only a matter of time before he is a lock for the Sunday game weeks in advance.
Thompson and the Rockets are back in action on Tuesday as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.