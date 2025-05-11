Analyst Revisits James Harden's Rockets Breakup
The Houston Rockets are just over four years removed from the James Harden trade, which has helped forge their future as a franchise.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale named the Harden trade request as one of the messiest superstar breakups in the league since 2010.
"The 2018 MVP skipped the start of 2020 training camp to hang out with Lil Baby in Las Vegas. Just before the start of the season, he was fined $50,000 by the league for violating its health and safety protocols while attending a party. Though he began the year by hanging 44 points on the Portland Trail Blazers (in an overtime loss), Harden's effort level came under siege fewer than five games into the season," Favale wrote.
"Eventually, after telling reporters that the Rockets were "just not good enough" after a blowout loss to the Lakers, The Bearded Wonder got his wish. The Rockets sent him to the Brooklyn Nets to form a Big Three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, completing what has since turned out to be the first of three messy exits."
The Rockets tried to make it work with Harden several times, but it ultimately never materialized. Since then, Harden has played for the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, but has struggled to get to the Conference Finals in all three spots.
In the end, Harden's years will be remembered fondly in Houston as the best of his career, even if things didn't finish the way that they could have with a championship.