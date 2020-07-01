The 2020 NBA playoffs will be unlike any in league history, with the fight for the Larry O'Brien Trophy taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando. There will be no fans, no home court and limited media for the postseason, a set of circumstances that could ultimately swing the Finals.

Will the 2020 champion have an asterisk as a result of the strange conditions? Rockets guard Austin Rivers agreed with the sentiment on Tuesday, but not in the traditional sense.

"I think whoever wins should [an] asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won,” Rivers told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "[You’re] asking guys to take 3-4 months off, then come back and find chemistry etc. then play during a pandemic, while players are fighting for the BLM.”

"There's a lot going on right now. Crazy times and a lot of worry. And during these times players are leaving [their] families to go live in a locked down bubble. So for all these reasons and more, I think it will be one of the tougher championships ever one."

Rivers is in his eighth NBA season and his second with the Rockets. The Duke product is averaging 8.5 points and 23.4 minutes per game this year, serving as Houston's back-up point guard behind Russell Westbrook. In a year filled with roster turnover, Rivers has been a steadying force. He could do the same in unique conditions in Orlando.

Houston approaches the resumption of the 2019-20 season No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The Rockets currently sit tied with the Thunder for the No. 5 seed, and they are one game back of Utah for the No. 4 spot.

James Harden and Co. will resume their season against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.