The NBA in 2020 is a far cry stylistically from the league's previous eras, with diagramed plays and intricate systems tossed out in favor of far simpler sets.

Some teams will dial up pick-and-rolls on nearly every trip down the floor, while squads like the Rockets rely on a diet of isolation possessions. Houston guard Austin Rivers noted the league's shift on Thursday.

"Most teams don’t do anything. Really it’s just take the ball out the basket, pick-and-roll, and run,” Rivers told SB Nation's Michael Pina. “The coaches are really here to guide you now. It’s crazy. It’s more ATO’s (after time-out plays) and out of bounds, and late clock, fourth quarter, that’s when coaching really comes in play."

Rivers isn't necessarily fretting over the NBA's simplification, especially considering the personnel around him. Houston sports a pair of MVPs on its roster, including soon-to-be three-time scoring champion James Harden. For Rivers and the Rockets, simpler is often better.

"Our offense is f---ing ridiculous, man," Rivers said. "We don’t really do anything on offense.”

Rivers is not exactly a scoring dynamo compared to his superstar teammates, though Houston's backup point guard was in the midst of a solid offensive season before the NBA's coronavirus suspension. Rivers is averaging 8.5 points per game in 2019-20, shooting a solid 35.8% from three. Rivers is often deployed as an impact defender. But his scoring punch hasn't gone unnoticed.

The 27-year-old is in his second season with the Rockets, and he could depart Houston after his contract expires this summer. Though after playing for three teams in the last four seasons, Rivers isn't necessarily looking to leave anytime soon. Continuity could be a factor in his free-agency decision.

"I have teammates who’ve played on eight, nine teams. I mean, that’s f---ing nuts," Rivers said. "I don’t ever want to go through something like that.”