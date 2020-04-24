InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Austin Rivers Highlights Rockets' 'F---ing Ridiculous' Offense

Michael Shapiro

The NBA in 2020 is a far cry stylistically from the league's previous eras, with diagramed plays and intricate systems tossed out in favor of far simpler sets. 

Some teams will dial up pick-and-rolls on nearly every trip down the floor, while squads like the Rockets rely on a diet of isolation possessions. Houston guard Austin Rivers noted the league's shift on Thursday.

"Most teams don’t do anything. Really it’s just take the ball out the basket, pick-and-roll, and run,” Rivers told SB Nation's Michael Pina. “The coaches are really here to guide you now. It’s crazy. It’s more ATO’s (after time-out plays) and out of bounds, and late clock, fourth quarter, that’s when coaching really comes in play."

Rivers isn't necessarily fretting over the NBA's simplification, especially considering the personnel around him. Houston sports a pair of MVPs on its roster, including soon-to-be three-time scoring champion James Harden. For Rivers and the Rockets, simpler is often better.

"Our offense is f---ing ridiculous, man," Rivers said. "We don’t really do anything on offense.”

Rivers is not exactly a scoring dynamo compared to his superstar teammates, though Houston's backup point guard was in the midst of a solid offensive season before the NBA's coronavirus suspension. Rivers is averaging 8.5 points per game in 2019-20, shooting a solid 35.8% from three. Rivers is often deployed as an impact defender. But his scoring punch hasn't gone unnoticed.

The 27-year-old is in his second season with the Rockets, and he could depart Houston after his contract expires this summer. Though after playing for three teams in the last four seasons, Rivers isn't necessarily looking to leave anytime soon. Continuity could be a factor in his free-agency decision.

"I have teammates who’ve played on eight, nine teams. I mean, that’s f---ing nuts," Rivers said. "I don’t ever want to go through something like that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook Shows Off Workout Program During COVID-19 Hiatus

Westbrook said he's "always ready," for a return to play in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro

Maxwell: Rockets Weren't 'Intimidated' by Jordan, Bulls

Maxwell: "Unlike most people who went up against [Jordan] I wasn’t going allow myself to be intimidated."

Michael Shapiro

Grading James Harden's Defensive Performance in 2019-20

Harden has allowed just 0.65 points per post-up in 2019-20, the second-best mark of 50 players with at least 50 post possessions defended.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey Planning For 'Rapid' Offseason After NBA Finals

Morey: "When we do restart, we think it’s going to be rapid. There’s not going to be the normal breaks between the season and the offseason."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Tout Success Against Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Houston released a video montage on Sunday with the caption, "the record speaks for itself."

Michael Shapiro

How Did Michael Jordan Fare Against Hakeem Olajuwon, Rockets?

Jordan went 10–12 against the Rockets in his 13 seasons with the Bulls, averaging 32.6 points per game.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Not 'Seriously Engaged' in Quarantine Playoffs Proposal

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: "There is no appetite to compromise the health and safety of our players."

Michael Shapiro

Ranking the Rockets' Potential Playoff Matchups

Is there a pathway for the Rockets to reach the franchise's first NBA Finals since 1995?

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Kroger to Provide Groceries to 600 Families

Deliveries will be made to food pantries throughout Houston from April 16 through June 4.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Details Workout Plan During COVID-19 Suspension

House: "You’ve got to stay in decent shape in case things do decide to pick back up."

Michael Shapiro