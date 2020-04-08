Rockets guard Ben McLemore delivered a public service announcement on Wednesday, urging fans to "practice social distancing as we go through this tough time."

"I wanted to encourage you guys to help one another, stay safe, wash your hands daily, [and] practice social distancing as we get through this tough time," McLemore said in a message on the Rockets' Twitter account on Wednesday. "We will all get through this together."

McLemore has been staying active during the NBA's coronavirus suspension. He recently partnered with manufacturer C3 to develop and deliver N95 respirator masks to healthcare works and those in need.

"The Kevin McLemore foundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources where we can make a difference. We have identified a critical shortage of N95 respirator masks," McLemore wrote on March 25. "My management and I have partnered with manufacturer C3 International who has stepped up to fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks."

McLemore is just one of many Rockets helping out during the coronavirus crisis. Russell Westbrook is raising money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, while Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House have raised or donated money to the Houston Food Bank.

Saturday will mark the one-month anniversary of the NBA's coronavirus suspension. The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.