InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: NBA to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Court Sidelines

Michael Shapiro

The NBA will paint "Black Lives Matter" on the sidelines at all three arenas in use for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. 

The WNBA is discussing a similar plan when it holds its 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., per Lowe and Shelburne. 

Players across the NBA and WNBA have been outspoken in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice during the leagues' respective COVID-19 suspensions. WNBA players Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream and Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics recently announced their plans to skip the 2020 season to focus on social justice initiatives. 

The NBA announced on Sunday it will allow players to replace the last name on the back of their jersey's with statements supporting social justice. The NBA and NBPA are "discussing several methods of using the NBA's platform in Orlando to call attention to racial equality, social justice and police brutality," per Lowe and Shelburne. 

Several players–including Rockets guard Russell Westbrook–have participated in social justice events and protests throughout June following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Floyd was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd can be heard on video saying, "I can't breathe," numerous times before his death. 

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder for their roles in Floyd's death. 

The NBA is slated to resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Houston enters the season's resumption No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who is the Rockets' Ideal First Round Opponent?

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Released for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Houston will resume its season with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

How Russell Westbrook's Reformation Changed Houston's Season

Westbrook has been the Rockets' most effective player since Jan. 1, averaging 32.3 points and 6.9 assists per game in his last 20 contests.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Waive Isaiah Hartenstein After Nwaba Signing

Hartenstein averaged 11.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game in 2019-20, his second season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Sign David Nwaba to Two-Year Contract

Nwaba will not play in 2020 as he rehabs a torn Achilles, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Working to Free Oklahoma Man on Death Row

Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young are among the athletes working to free Julius Jones, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets May Pursue Tyler Johnson Before 2020 Playoffs

Johnson is among "several," potential free-agent targets before the postseason, per to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook to Speak at Juneteenth Celebration in Tulsa

Westbrook will be joined by Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Kamala Harris among other speakers appearing virtually at the event in Tulsa's Greenwood District.

Michael Shapiro

How PJ Tucker, Robert Covington unlocked Houston's defense

Houston is outscoring teams by five points per 100 possessions in the 379 minutes Tucker and Covington have shared the floor since Feb. 4.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: 2020 Rockets Have Title Odds Similar to 2018 Team

Morey: "The 65-win team was actually one of the best teams not to win. This team, I think, has every good a chance as that team."

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman