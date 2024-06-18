Boston Celtics Win 2023-24 NBA Title Amid Game 5 Win vs. Dallas Mavericks
The 2023-24 NBA season came to an end Monday night inside TD Garden. The Boston Celtics closed the 2024 NBA Finals amid a 106-88 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
By winning the 2024 title, the Celtics won their 18th championship in franchise history. This victory came 16 years to the date Boston won its previous championship in a Game 6 series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jayson Tatum led Boston amid his first career title. He finished the game with a team-best 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brown took home Finals MVP honors, which coincides with receiving the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.
Jrue Holiday added a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Derrick White scored 14 points and eight rebounds in the win. The Celtics finished the season with one of the greatest runs in league history. They finished the regular season with a league-best 64-18 record. In the playoffs, the Celtics went 16-2.
Luka Doncic led the Mavericks on the night with 28 points on 12-of-25 shooting, 2-of-9 from behind the arc and 12 rebounds in the loss. Kyrie Irving added 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. The Mavericks reached the Finals as the No. 5 seed following a 50-32 regular-season record.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.