Breaking Down Tari Eason's Start For the Rockets

Tari Eason tonight vs the Warriors:



35 minutes

27 points

9 rebounds

11/19 field goal

3/5 from three

2/4 free throw

65% TS

6 OREB

5 steals

3 blocks



Gave it his ALL. Single-Handedly turned a laugher into an overtime game. League saw the special player he is tonight. Tough L pic.twitter.com/1FkNfrvuG9