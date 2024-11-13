Breaking Down Tari Eason's Start For the Rockets
The Houston Rockets have gotten off to an impressive 7-4 start and currently sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Led by the team's vibrant young core, the Rockets are proving to be a defensive force for the second straight season.
Last night's 107-92 win over the Washington Wizards means that the Rockets have won four of their last five. A lot of their success comes from the bench— specifically, Tari Eason.
Eason's 2023-24 season was cut short due to injury, but he's come back as a force on both sides of the ball. The third-year player is currently averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He's doing so on 54.6% shooting from the field and 38.7% from deep in 22.6 minutes per game.
Head coach Ime Udoka has gotten serious production from Eason but should give him more of an opportunity with a minutes increase or a starting spot. It's not just about his offensive efficiency, but the tenacity shown on defense.
In every game this season, Eason could be seen disrupting on or off the ball, making hustle plays, and running the floor in transition. Typically guarding the opponent's best player, he's started to close games for Houston and it's resulted in the team's recent success.
In a win against the Detroit Pistons, Eason put up 18 points, nine rebounds, a steal, and a block. The scoring was great, but what was just as impressive was his defensive prowess, making hustle plays and giving his team second chances on the glass.
Don't expect Eason to be a consistent scorer each night, because that's not why he's on the floor. The reason is to fit in his role as the hustle player off the ball. Rebounding, defending, and pushing the tempo is what he's best at, and it's increased his production this season.
