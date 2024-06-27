BREAKING: Rockets Take Reed Sheppard With No. 3 Pick In 2024 NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets used their top overall selection of the 2024 NBA Draft on Reed Sheppard from Kentucky Wednesday night inside the Barclays Center. Sheppard was the No. 3 pick, which came following the selections of Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards).
Risacher's selection marked the second consecutive year a Frenchman was drafted No. 1 overall. Reigning Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama became the first during the 2023 Draft.
During the 2023-24 season, Sheppard established himself as one of the top guards entering the draft. He averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists in 33 career games with the Kentucky Wildcats last season. With the selection of Sheppard, the Rockets obtained the best shooting prospect, someone who could create more floor spacing.
Sheppard shot 52.1 percent from behind the arc and had 12 games of making three or more 3-point field goals. On Nov. 17, he nailed a career-best seven triples in the Wildcats' 101-67 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. Sheppard achieved the feat again during Kentucky's four-point win over Tennessee in March.
Adding Sheppard improves the Rockets' subpar 3-point shooting. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc, finishing the season ranked 23rd.
"I am going to do whatever it takes to win," Sheppard said at the NBA Combine in May. "As long as I am happy. The team is happy, and we are winning games; that's all that matters."
