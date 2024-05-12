BREAKING: Rockets To Pick No. 3 In 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA held the 2024 Draft Lottery on Sunday afternoon in Chicago, and for the fourth consecutive year, the Houston Rockets had to depend on lottery balls in hopes of improving their roster.
The Rockets landed the No. 3 pick, which marked another year in which Houston failed to receive the top overall selection. They were able to land the pick as a result of the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.
The Rockets' own draft selection landed No. 12 overall. Due to the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook in 2019, Houston's selection went to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Westbrook played one season with the Rockets, which led to the franchise's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Rockets traded for Westbrook in a deal that also sent Chris Paul and four potential first-round picks.
According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets could attempt to trade the pick for future assets.
The 2002 Draft lottery marked the final time the Rockets held the top overall selection, which they used to draft future Hall of Famer Yao Ming. Last year, Houston landed the No. 4 pick, which they used to draft Amen Thompson.
The Atlanta Hawks won the 2024 Draft Lottery, and the Washington Wizards received the No. 2 selection. According to ESPN, Reed Sheppard from Kentucky is the third-best prospect.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.