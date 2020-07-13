InsideTheRockets
Report: Bruno Caboclo Breaks Quarantine, Must Stay in Room for Eight Days

Michael Shapiro

Neither James Harden nor Russell Westbrook are with the Rockets in Orlando as of Monday afternoon, and Houston will be without another member of its roster for the next week, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo "inadvertently broke quarantine" upon arriving in Orlando, forcing him to now spend an additional eight days in his room before resuming basketball activities, per MacMahon,

"Caboclo left his room during the initial quarantine period," MacMahon tweeted on Monday. "He was unaware that he was not allowed to do so despite the league informing all players and staff of the protocol."

Caboclo is one of many wings available in Mike D'Antoni's playoff rotation. The Rockets acquired Caboclo in a trade with Memphis on Feb. 6, hoping to find another potential small-ball center after dealing Clint Capela to Atlanta just two days prior. Caboclo hasn't made a marked impact in Houston yet, appearing in just five of Houston's 14 games since Feb. 6. Caboclo has not played more than 10 minutes in a single game as a Rocket. 

Houston will continue practice without Caboclo, Harden and Westbrook this week, though the Rockets' MVP duo is expected to arrive in Orlando within "a few days" per D'Antoni. Houston's first scrimmage is slated for July 24.

The Rockets enter the NBA's restart No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They currently sit tied with the Thunder, and one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed. 

Houston will resume its season on July 31 in a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

 

